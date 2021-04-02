UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Seeks Financial Implication Of Teachers Up-gradation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

KP Govt seeks financial implication of teachers up-gradation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education Department Friday sought financial implication of personal up-gradation of Headmasters and Subject Specialists BS-17 to BS-18 on five-year service along with higher qualification of M.Ed.

A letter addressed to Director E&SE dated April 2, said that there are 900 Males and 700s female Subject Specialists and Head Masters across the province and the General Secretary of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Subject Specialists Association (AKSSA) Hazrat Muhammad Daudzai has requested their personal up-gradation.

Director E&SE also to submit his reply over financial implication of the up-gradation and suggest further necessary action.

