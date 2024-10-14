KP Govt seeks suggestions for improvement in master Plan 2024-44 in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Planning and Development department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has invited suggestions and objections from all the stakeholders to improve the master plan for Peshawar city 2024-44.

The Urban Planning Unit of the department in collaboration with the district administration would hold a seminar on October 17 at PUTA hall, University of Peshawar to seek suggestions and objections from engineers, architects, builders, developers, legal experts, industrialists, businessmen and other relevant persons.

The department said that the participants could also submit their suggestions on email [email protected] or on whatsapp number 0334-9157932.