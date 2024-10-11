Open Menu

KP Govt Sells Four Permits For Markhor Trophy Hunting Permits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in a significant achievement has sold four Markhor trophy hunting permits for Rs 250 million.

According to the Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the biggest bid of Rs 150 million was offered for Toshi-1 and Toshi-2 Markhor trophy hunting.

Similarly, one Markhor hunt in Kohistan region would fetch Rs 53.7 million while one Markhor hunt from Ghirat, Chitral would fetch Rs 52.8 million.

The department said that 80 percent of the revenue from the trophy hunting program would be distributed among the residents of the respective areas, while funds were also utilized for the welfare and development of the local community as well as the conservation of wildlife in the area.

APP/adi

