The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has dispatched a consignment of relief goods consisting of tents, blankets, nonfood items to the earthquake affected people of Azad Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has dispatched a consignment of relief goods consisting of tents, blankets, nonfood items to the earthquake affected people of Azad Kashmir.

A delegation of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) led by its Director General along with relief goods were departed for Azad Kashmir last night and handed over it to the concerned authorities for onward distribution among the victims.

The relief goods which were sent on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan includes 200 tents, 200 nonfood items, 400 beddings, 400 blankets and 800 anti-mosquitos' nets.