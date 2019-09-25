UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Sends Rescue Teams, Doctors, Ambulances To Mirpur AJK To Help Quake Victims

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has sent a high level team comprising rescue workers, specialists doctors, medicines and ambulances to Mirpur Azad Kashmir to help quake victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has sent a high level team comprising rescue workers, specialists doctors, medicines and ambulances to Mirpur Azad Kashmir to help quake victims.

The spokesman of Provincial Relief and Settlement Department told APP that the team was fully equipped with medicines stock, ambulances, doctors, paramedics and rescue workers has started relief operations in the most affected Mirpur district of AJK.

The team has been sent on the directives of Chief Minister KP to provide quick relief to the quake survivors.

He said the KP Government would continue to help quake victims. He said more teams and relief equipment would be sent for relief operations if required so.

The spokesman said quake affected brethren and sisters of AJK would not be left alone in this hour of need.

More relief goods and equipment stored in PDMA and NDMA warehouses would be sent if found necessary, he explained.

