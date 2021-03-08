UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Separates Health And Agriculture Departments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:18 PM

KP Govt separates Health and Agriculture Departments

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Monday decided in principles to separate Health and Agriculture Departments into two administrative departments to strengthen and enhance their efficiencies and to streamline their administrative affairs with the aim to ensure better public service delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Monday decided in principles to separate Health and Agriculture Departments into two administrative departments to strengthen and enhance their efficiencies and to streamline their administrative affairs with the aim to ensure better public service delivery.

The decision was taken in a meeting on reforms initiatives in various departments of the provincial government held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Beside, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Shakil Qadir, Secretary Planning & Development (P&D), Aamir Tareen, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about various proposals and other related matters for the proposed bifurcation of health and agriculture departments.

As per the preliminary plan, it has been proposed to bifurcate, the health department into Primary Healthcare Department and Secondary & Tertiary Healthcare Department and similarly the Agriculture Department into Agriculture Department and Livestock Department.

The chief minister while agreeing in principle to the proposed plan for the bifurcation of these two departments, directed the authorities concerned to submit final proposals to this effect to the provincial cabinet for consideration.

He has also directed the concerned authorities to complete the ongoing reform process in other provincial departments as well further directing them to submit a report on the progress made so far in this regard.

Meanwhile, the chief minister was also given briefing about the preparations for the upcoming Annual Development Program for fiscal year 2021-22 and various due for completion projects of the current financial year.

It was informed that a total of 836 developmental projects were due for completion which will be completed by the end of current financial year.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for timely finalization of next annual development program and hinted at inclusion of a social protection initiative in the next ADP to provide support to the needy and vulnerable segments of society.

He added that the provincial government was also intending to cover all types of medical transplantation under Sehat Card Plus scheme to provide maximum free healthcare facility to people of the province.

Giving guideline to Planning and Development Department for the next annual developmental program, Mahmood Khan made it clear that completion of ongoing developmental schemes of public welfare would be the top most priority of his government whereas special focus would be given to health, education, communication and drinking water supply sectors.

