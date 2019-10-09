KP govt serious in resolution of tribal business community issues: Sultan Mohammad Khan

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affair, Sultan Mohammad Khan Wednesday said the provincial government was serious in the resolution of the problems of the affected businessmen of Miran Shah in district North Waziristan.

In this connection, he said they would get good news soon. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister had given clear directives for the early resolution of the problems of affected businessmen.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the affected businessmen from Miran Shah. Beside, KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MNA Mohsin Dawar, MPA Mir Kalam Wazir and Secretary Relief, Abid Majeed other authorities concerned were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister told the tribal elites that human and financial sacrifices rendered by the tribesmen for the security and restoration of peace in the province will be remembered with respect and honour.

He said that the chief minister has issued clear cut directives that all problems of the affected people of Miran Shah particularly land disputes and losses caused due to war against terrorism should be resolved as soon as possible.

Sultan Mohammad Khan assured the tribal elites that the development of tribesmen is the focus of the provincial government.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra assured the affected businessmen that they would be consulted before any decision regarding them and no one-sided decision will be imposed on them.

He said that the provincial minister said that the government is serious in the socio-economic uplift of the tribesmen.

He said that the provincial government will conduct a survey to estimate of losses and final report in this regard will be presented in the cabinet.

