KP govt serves notice to Parwari association president under E&D rules

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Taking action against the protest of the revenue department officials, the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government served notice to the president Patwrian and Qanoogo Association under Efficiency and Disciplinary (E&D) rules.

According to the details, to tackle the day to day strikes of revenue department officials KP government has decided to strictly enforce E&D rules, anti corruption department has also been directed to investigate the assets of Patwaris, while village secretaries have been allowed to write initial reports on the domicile certificate which was earlier entitled to Patwaris.

Besides other issues owing to the strike of Patwaris, students were also suffering those who have applied for domicile certificate and were waiting for the report of Patwari.

The protest of Patwari and Qanoogo Association Abbottabad is continued on the third consecutive day in order to force the government to withdraw cases against them.

Three days ago Patwari and other officers of the Revenue Department went on strike to protest against the registration of cases against the Patwaris and officers by the Anti-Corruption Department, non-hearing of issues by the district administration and denial of legitimate rights to the officers and Patwaris.

They also demanded the immediate withdrawal of first information report against the officers of revenue staff in Abbottabad, especially against the Patwaris.