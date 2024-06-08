Open Menu

KP Govt Set Up Task Force To Make Reform In Health Sector

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KP Govt set up Task Force to make reform in Health sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A Task Force under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has been set up to reform the health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a notification issued here on Saturday.

Dr. Nizam Ud Din, MD Diplomate American board Medicine consultant also included in the members and all the other members of the 10-member Task Force are post-doctoral graduates abroad. The Task Force will act as an advisory body under the Health Sector Reforms and for the provision of medical equipment, up-gradation and improvement of management in government hospitals.

The Task Force will prepare recommendations to develop the health system on modern lines. It will also look into other issues in government hospitals.

The Task Force will look into the health facilities and upgrade the equipment and facilities through management of funds besides assessment of equipment requirements. It will also play role in improvement of health system through introducing modern systems and latest technologies besides dealing with any other issued by the Task Force deem appropriate, said the notification.

Medicine Consultant Dr, Nizam Uddin, Vascular Surgeon Dr. Jamal Fazal Rabi, Nephrologist Dr. Muhammad Waqar Khattak, Dr. Ashfaq Ullahg, Psychiatrist Professor Dr. Aftab Alam Khan, Dr. Fattahullah Khan, Interventional Gastroenterologist Maaz Bin Badshah, Medicine Consultant Dr. Sharif Uz Zaman Khan and Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan will be the members of the Task Force.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aftab Alam All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

57 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

2 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

6 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

15 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

15 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

15 hours ago
 District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

15 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan