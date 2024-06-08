KP Govt Set Up Task Force To Make Reform In Health Sector
Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A Task Force under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has been set up to reform the health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a notification issued here on Saturday.
Dr. Nizam Ud Din, MD Diplomate American board Medicine consultant also included in the members and all the other members of the 10-member Task Force are post-doctoral graduates abroad. The Task Force will act as an advisory body under the Health Sector Reforms and for the provision of medical equipment, up-gradation and improvement of management in government hospitals.
The Task Force will prepare recommendations to develop the health system on modern lines. It will also look into other issues in government hospitals.
The Task Force will look into the health facilities and upgrade the equipment and facilities through management of funds besides assessment of equipment requirements. It will also play role in improvement of health system through introducing modern systems and latest technologies besides dealing with any other issued by the Task Force deem appropriate, said the notification.
Medicine Consultant Dr, Nizam Uddin, Vascular Surgeon Dr. Jamal Fazal Rabi, Nephrologist Dr. Muhammad Waqar Khattak, Dr. Ashfaq Ullahg, Psychiatrist Professor Dr. Aftab Alam Khan, Dr. Fattahullah Khan, Interventional Gastroenterologist Maaz Bin Badshah, Medicine Consultant Dr. Sharif Uz Zaman Khan and Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan will be the members of the Task Force.
