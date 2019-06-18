KP Govt sets Rs 53.4 bln revenue target for 2019-20

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set a revenue target of Rs 53.4 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 that is 54 percent higher than over the revised budget estimates of the current fiscal year

By the year 2023, the provincial government would collect Rs.100 billion that would be three times higher than the current revenue of the province, adding that the revenue generation would be tax based.

The provincial minister in his budget speech said that primarily they are working on broadening the tax base. But, in fact, they are reducing taxes in may places, only adjusting minor fees for inflation.

The provincial government, he has completely revamped schedule I and Schedule II of the Finance Act in line with international standards proposed by the United Nations. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), the provincial government has placed 28 out of the 58 taxable services at a reduced tax rate of below 15%.

These include restaurants, wedding halls, electronic media, property dealers, automobile dealers, rent-a-car businesses, contract manufacturing legal and medical services as well as other professional services, cinematographic services, photographers, broadcasting figures, call centres, amusement and entertainment services, beauty parlors and gym amongst others.

The provincial minister said that in particular they are reducing the tax rate on ride hailing services to 2%, and on online marketplace services to 5%, so they could go long way towards job creation for the youth.

The provincial government has also proposed reducing or making minor adjustments to various fees and taxes in other sectors as appropriate with details available, including the transport sector, a core sector for the province to match rates in Punjab.