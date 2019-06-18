UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Sets Rs 900 Bln Revenue Target For 2019-20: Jhagra

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:05 PM

KP Govt sets Rs 900 bln revenue target for 2019-20: Jhagra

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set Rs 900 billion target for the financial year 2019-20 while setting Rs 53.4 billion target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), said Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra during budget speech in the provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set Rs 900 billion target for the financial year 2019-20 while setting Rs 53.4 billion target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), said Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra during budget speech in the provincial assembly.

Giving the breakup of the revenue, he said that the total revenue for the fiscal year 2019-20 would be Rs 900 billion including 453.2 billion from Federal Tax Assignments, 54.5 billion, one percent from divisible pool under the head of war on terror, 25.6 billion from oil and gas royalty and surcharges, 21.2 billion from net profit of power generation, 34.5 billion from NHP, 53.4 billion from provincial taxes and non-taxes, 82 billion from Foreign Projects Assistance, 24.7 billion from other sources and 151 billion grant for tribal districts.

He said the government would take the revenue target for KPRA to 100 billion by 2023 that would be three times higher than the current revenue of the province, adding that the revenue generation would be tax based.

He said the government has reduced various taxes in proposed budget 2019-20, mentioning that out of 58 taxable services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), the government has reduced 28 taxes below the 15 percent standard tax rates on Restaurants, Marriage Halls, Property Dealers, Electronic Media, Call Centres, Beauty parlors, Gyms, Ride hailing services and etc.

Similarly, the government has also reduced taxes and fee on rest of the sectors where ever it was deemed necessary. In transport sector the government has proposed reduction of fee and bringing it at par with Punjab.

