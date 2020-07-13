UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Sets Up Coronavirus Hospital In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up its first coronavirus hospital at Nishterabad in Peshawar, a private news channel reported.

The hospital can accommodate 58 patients at a time and comprised on 40 isolation, 15 high dependance and five intensive care beds.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated the facility and said the government wants to facilitate the people. "For God's sake, everyone please follow the SOPs," the KP CM said.

Dr Abdul Qadir, In-charge of the hospital, said that the patients would be provided free of cost facilities, including food and medicine.

More Stories From Pakistan

