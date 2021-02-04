KP Govt sets up criterion for appointment of college principals

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Thursday said that criterion for the appointing principals of colleges have been prepared as per standard of the department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Thursday said that criterion for the appointing principals of colleges have been prepared as per standard of the department.

Presiding over a meeting in the committee room of the Higher Education Department, he said the vacancies of principals in 50 colleges of the province were being filled under that criterion to operate educational institutions through persons equipped with leadership quality.

Beside, Higher Education Secretary Daud Khan, Additional Secretary, Director Colleges, quality insurance and other authorities of the Directorate attended the meeting.

The special assistant said the Directorate of Higher Education would receive applications from interested candidates for the posts of principal.

He said that a scrutiny committee had also been formed for conducting scrutiny of the applicants for the colleges concerned.

The scrutiny will also be comprised of the experience of candidates in administration, college management planning, market linkages and other related matters.

Kamran Bangash said that for first time the appointments of college principals were being made on the basis of merit and larger interest of the students. He said a criteria was also prepared for the appointment of principals and now the interested candidates would pass through profile scoring. Those getting highest score would be declared qualified for the posts.

On this occasion, he outrightly rejected the summary sent for appointment on the posts of principals and said that from today only standard and merit would be given importance in any appointment in higher education.