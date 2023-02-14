UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Sets Up Relief Fund For Earthquake Affectess Of Turkiye, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 09:23 PM

KP Govt sets up relief fund for earthquake affectess of Turkiye, Syria

On the special instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, the provincial government as an important initiative has established a special relief fund to help out the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):On the special instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, the provincial government as an important initiative has established a special relief fund to help out the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

A dedicated account has been opened in the Bank of Khyber to receive donations in this regard. Donations can be deposited in Bank of Khyber Account No. 2008992129.

The Chief Minister has made an appeal to the well-off segments of society and the general masses to generously donate to the aforesaid earthquake relief fund so that the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria could be helped to the possible extent.

Related Topics

Earthquake Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syria Bank Of Khyber Government

Recent Stories

Austin Says US, Allies Expect to See Ukraine Condu ..

Austin Says US, Allies Expect to See Ukraine Conduct Offensive 'Sometime' in Spr ..

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt taking pragmatic steps to empower LG repre ..

KP Govt taking pragmatic steps to empower LG representatives: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

3 minutes ago
 Police cop injured in hand grenade attack

Police cop injured in hand grenade attack

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment o ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment on appeal of journalist in sedi ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK to observe 49th anniversary of Kashmiri Martyr ..

AJK to observe 49th anniversary of Kashmiri Martyrs of London on Feb. 20

5 minutes ago
 Flood affectees to get funds for construction of h ..

Flood affectees to get funds for construction of houses from Feb: Chief Secretar ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.