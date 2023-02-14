KP Govt sets up relief fund for earthquake affectess of Turkiye, Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):On the special instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, the provincial government as an important initiative has established a special relief fund to help out the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

A dedicated account has been opened in the Bank of Khyber to receive donations in this regard. Donations can be deposited in Bank of Khyber Account No. 2008992129.

The Chief Minister has made an appeal to the well-off segments of society and the general masses to generously donate to the aforesaid earthquake relief fund so that the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria could be helped to the possible extent.