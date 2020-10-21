UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Sets Up Sasta Bazaars Across Province To Control Price-hike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:30 PM

KP Govt sets up Sasta Bazaars across province to control price-hike

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government directed all the district governments on Wednesday to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and establish Sasta Bazars at Tehsil levels to control the present inflation in prices of edible items and commodities of daily use

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government directed all the district governments on Wednesday to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and establish Sasta Bazars at Tehsil levels to control the present inflation in prices of edible items and commodities of daily use.

As per the directive of Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz the district government has started setting up Sasta Bazaars and Utility Stores' outlets at prominent places to ensure availability of edible items including flour at subsidized rates.

The district governments also deployed Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Tehsil Municipal Officers, representatives of Utility Store Corporation, Price Magistrates and Officials of food Authority to collaborate with unions of traders and shopkeepers to control price hike.

The district governments have also been directed to regularly monitor the flour mills and take strict action against hoarders and Atta dealers in case of profiteering.

The Assistant and Additional Assistant Commissioners were directed to regularly visit the Sabzi Mandi, Fruit Mandi, Bazars, Shops and Shopping Malls along with officials of the Food Department to fix prices of edible items and provision of vegetables and fruits without any shortage.

Complying with the instructions of KP Government the district administrations of Abbottabad, Malakand, Chitral, Peshawar have started establishing Sasta Bazaars at Tehsils.

