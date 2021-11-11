KP govt setting up 10 camping villages in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has approved Rs.1.5 billion tourism project for setting up 10 camping villages at scenic locations in merged districts.

The provincial government has directed Tourism department to establish at least three Integrated Tourism Zones in merged districts to tap tourism potential of these areas and generating job opportunities for local people.

Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan was personally taking keen interest in the uplift of tourism sector and said that merged districts have great potential of tourism and establishing tourism zones would give a boost to the provincial economy, besides providing various opportunities to local people.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is also supporting the Department of Tourism, sports, Culture, Architecture & Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in setting up 'camping villages' in scenic locations across the province.

By fostering tourism, UNDP hopes to revitalize the economy of the region by providing lucrative and sustainable employment and business opportunities to the local population, especially the youth.

The establishment of camping villages is a unique and novel idea to foster tourism in the country. In addition to providing livelihoods to the local youth, this initiative provides tourists with an opportunity to partake in adventure tourism, understand eco-friendly tourism, and witness the beauty of the country.

The project will open new avenues for the promotion of eco-tourism and attract the private sector to establish similar camping villages in other parts of the province. 'Eco-tourism' is described as responsible travel to natural areas, preserving and respecting the local environment and heritage.