KP Govt Setting Up 'Hunar Gha' Academy For Artists Of Performing Arts

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:20 PM

KP Govt setting up 'Hunar Gha' Academy for artists of performing arts

Khyber Pakthunkhwa is going to setup 'Hunar Gha' (skills academy) for training of the artists and musicians of the performing art besides film makers in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa is going to setup 'Hunar Gha' (skills academy) for training of the artists and musicians of the performing art besides film makers in the province.Preparations for establishment of the first ever performing art academy being established on the pattern of National College of Arts at Peshawar has been completed and three to six months besides one year training courses in different categories of performing arts would be started at Nishtar Hall Peshawar under Govt patronage next month.

�Officials in KP Government told APP that certificates would be issued to successful candidates after completion of their selected training courses.

Training would be provided in film making, fine art, painting, musical instruments, handicraft, calligraphy and others related disciplines.�He said classes would be started next month at Nishtar Hall Peshawar where arrangements are being finalized.

