KP Govt Setup Anti Coronavirus Emergency Program In Tax Free Budget 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:14 PM

KP Govt setup anti coronavirus emergency program in tax free budget 2020-21

Provincial Minister for Finance, Tamiour Salim Jhagra here Friday announced establishment of Rs24 billion anti coronavirus emergency program besides making special focus on strengthening of health,education and development sector in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance, Tamiour Salim Jhagra here Friday announced establishment of Rs24 billion anti coronavirus emergency program besides making special focus on strengthening of health,education and development sector in the province.

Presenting the second budget of PTI Government for fiscal year 2020-21 at Assembly's floor, the Minister said health sector remained top priority of PTI Government for which a record amount were allocated in budget 2020-21.

He said it was a tax free budget with no new tax and maximum allocation for health, education and annual development program 2020-21 were made.

"Private sector was being involved for solid waste management and reducing sales taxes on 27 items were proposed." He said due to coronavirus crisis, the revenue of KP Govt was reduced and despite of difficult economic situation, the allocation of annual development program 2020-21 were maintained.

He said Insaf health cards would be issued to all citizens of the province to provide them free treatment in major ailments.

