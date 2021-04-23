KP govt setups 10 camping pods for tourists at Buner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has established 10 camping pods for tourists, mountaineers and hikers at tehsil Chagarzai in Buner district.

Latifur Rehman, Spokesperson KP Tourism Department told APP on Friday that three camping pods comprises of four beds and seven pods having two beds, would be opened soon for tourists.

He said promotion of tourism was cornerstone of PTI Government's policy and establishment of modern camping pods with all facilities was a step towards this direction.

Latifur Rehman said camping pods would help generate employment opportunities at local level besides promoting domestic tourism and adventure sports.

These pods are located about 8,000 feet above of sea-level where tourists, adventurers and trekkers would enjoy natural beauty of the entire area in a pleasant weather with cold breeze conditions during summer.

The spokesman said the idea of establishment of camping pods in remote scenic and hilly areas of KP remained highly successful keeping in view of an increased flow of tourists prior to coronavirus pandemic.

He said Tourism Department was installing pods in 10 different scenic sites in KP and would establish it in 10 more mesmerizing sites in next 12-18 months in the province.

As many as 10 pods were setup at most scenic Malka in Buner district located some 144 kilometers from Peshawar and 177 kilometers from Islamabad at a height of 6,000 feet above sea level, adding out of these pods, three pods have four beds and seven have two beds each.

He said beautiful pods with all modern facilities have been already established in lush Green Gabin Jabba Valley in Swat, Sharan Kaghan in Manshera and Thandyani in Abbottabad districts besides others places that attracted a substantial number of tourists prior to the pandemic.

These pods were located in panoramic location from where tourists can take a bird eye view of enchanting valleys, lush green meadows and waterfalls.

Latifur Rehman said tourists have already been requested to maintain cleanliness and ensure hygiene in the pods and surrounding areas to make the area clean and neat for tourists and natural lovers.