KP govt shifting mosques, schools, BHUs on solar energy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Energy and Power Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working on shifting mosques, schools and basic health units (BHUs) on solar energy to save electricity.

Under the initiative 4000 mosques, 8000 schools and 187 basic health units are being solarized.

Official sources in Electricity and Power Department on Sunday said that work on 65 energy sector projects including 13 new schemes was in progress in the province.

Out of the total ongoing projects, 42 were being implemented under the auspices of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), s subsidiary of the Energy and Power Department. 20 under Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) and three projects under KP Oil & Gas Company Limited (OGCL) that beside oil and gas exploration also includes other energy sector projects.

The provincial government has also established first-ever KP Transmission & Grid Company for bringing improvement in the power distribution system and supply of electricity generated by the projects initiated by the provincial government.

Work on preparation of administrative structure for the operation of the company has also started and an advertisement has also been published in news papers for invitation applications for the post of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

After assuming charge, the newly posted Secretary Energy and Power Department, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah has said that timely completion of energy sector projects was his first priority and directed the field officers to avoid delaying tactics for continuation of their salaries.

He has also hinted at taking problems in energy sector on high-level forums with Federal government to resolve them on priority basis. He has said that the through team work and support of the expert, the department would be made the top receipt earning department of the province.