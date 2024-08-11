- Home
KP Govt Should Focus On Hospitals Instead Of False Propaganda Against Punjab: Azma Bokhari
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Provincial Information Minister and leader of Muslim League-N-Azma Bokhari has said on Sunday that certified thieves, corrupt and incompetent people will now give them a lecture on corruption.
Azmi Bokhari, while responding to Barrister Saif's statement, said that instead of making propaganda about Lahore's Mayo Hospital, the KP government should focus on the plight of Lady Reading, Khyber Teaching Hospital, in the province, where, even free medicines were stopped.
She said that Maryam Nawaz had started free medicines in all government hospitals soon after she came to power, adding the Chief Minister of Punjab has started a program of revamping all government hospitals.
"Hence, consider before giving us a lecture on good governance on the administration of hospitals and educational institutions of our province," she said
Azma Bokhari said that people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being given anti-state narratives instead of education and health.
She said students of colleges and universities were being incited to violence and hatred, those who incite the young generation to rebellion are in Adiala Jail today. This is a proper lesson for the rest, she added.
Bokhari said, "Glory be to Allah, the certified thieves, corrupt and incompetent people will now lecture us on corruption, whose hospitals, universities and colleges in their own province, are closing down due to lack of funds.
They should not worry about the hospitals of Lahore," she criticized.
The minister said that government employees protest and strike every week due to non-payment of salaries, and there were no doctors available in the government hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The minister said that the inmate of Adiala Jail had established a team abroad to monitor the corruption of the KP government. She further said that Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur's ministers and his assembly members were upset with his corruption and interference in departments.
