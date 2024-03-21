KP Govt Should Maintain Good Relations With Federation: Kundi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday stressed upon the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to maintain good relations with the Federal government.
Talking to the media here, he suggested the KP government to take steps in collaboration with the federal government for the development, prosperity and welfare of the province.
The attitude of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur towards the federal government was irresponsible, he regretted.
He was of the view that the elected representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should give responsible statements for maintaining political stability which was the need of the hour.
Moreover, he said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker should play an impartial role in running the affairs of the house. He said that administering oaths from the lawmakers elected on reserved seats was the legal responsibility of the speaker which must be fulfilled. Otherwise, the legal way would be adopted, he hinted.
Replying to a question regarding the massive load shedding of electricity and gas in Dera Ismail Khan, the PPP information secretary said that he would contact the federal government for the purpose so that the issue could be resolved amicably.
