KP govt shuffles nine PMS Officers; DGs LG, PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ):Khyber Pakhtunkwa government Tuesday shuffled nine senior officers of provincial management services (PMS) with immediate effect.

A notification issued by office of the KP Chief Secretary here, Director General Local Government (LG) Abdullah and Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Perwaiz have been asked to report to Establishment Department while Special Secretary (Regulation) Establishment Department Khuda Bakhsh has been transferred and posted as Director General Local Government.

Additional Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Sharif Hussain has been transferred and posted as DG PDMA and Special Secretary Industries Muhammad Nadir Khan Rana has been transferred and posted as DG Provincial Housing Authority.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Khalid Khan (BS-18) has been asked to report to Establishment Department while Director KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority Muhammad Tariq has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Kolai Palas and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Syed Saiful Islam Shah has been transferred as DC Lower Kohistan.