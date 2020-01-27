KP Govt shuffles two senior officers

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the transfer of Syed Masood Shah (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Information and Public Relations Department and posted him as Deputy Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Department while Noorul Hadi (BS-18) Officer of Information Directorate) has been posted as Deputy Secretary Information & PRs Department on deputation basis with immediate effect, said a notification issued by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the transfer of Syed Masood Shah (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Information and Public Relations Department and posted him as Deputy Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Department while Noorul Hadi (BS-18) Officer of Information Directorate) has been posted as Deputy Secretary Information & PRs Department on deputation basis with immediate effect, said a notification issued by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.