UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Shuffles Two Senior Officers

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

KP Govt shuffles two senior officers

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the transfer of Syed Masood Shah (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Information and Public Relations Department and posted him as Deputy Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Department while Noorul Hadi (BS-18) Officer of Information Directorate) has been posted as Deputy Secretary Information & PRs Department on deputation basis with immediate effect, said a notification issued by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the transfer of Syed Masood Shah (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Information and Public Relations Department and posted him as Deputy Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Department while Noorul Hadi (BS-18) Officer of Information Directorate) has been posted as Deputy Secretary Information & PRs Department on deputation basis with immediate effect, said a notification issued by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

6 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

6 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.