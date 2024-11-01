KP Govt Signs Agreement For Independent Power Transmission Line
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed an agreement with a private company to lay down its own power transmission line.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country to undertake this initiative.
The signing ceremony took place at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar, where officials from Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO)and the private company NetRecon inked the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.
In the first phase, a 40-kilometer-long 132/220 kV transmission line will be laid from Matiltan to Madian.
This project, estimated to cost 8 billion rupees, is expected to be completed within a year and a half.
The transmission line will deliver electricity generated from the 84 MW Matiltan Hydropower Project and other provincial projects in Swat to the national grid, or at discounted rates to local industries.
Upon completion of the first phase, the provincial government is projected to earn an annual revenue of 7 billion rupees.
In the second phase of the Swat Corridor Transmission Line project, an additional 80-kilometer line will be extended from Madian to Chakdara. Currently, numerous high-capacity hydropower projects are underway under the provincial government in Swat.
Ali Amin Gandapur said that this transmission line project is crucial for the sustainable development of the province.
He labeled it as one of the provincial government's flagship projects and a significant achievement. The project is expected to bring transformative changes in the energy and industrial sectors in KP.
Through this transmission line, the provincial government will be able to supply electricity at lower rates to local industries, thereby attracting more investors to the province.
Chief Minister Gandapur highlighted the immense potential for hydropower generation in KP and reiterated that the provincial government is working diligently to harness these resources effectively for development, prosperity, and job creation.
He also mentioned that the provincial government is working on establishing its own Power Regulatory Authority.
