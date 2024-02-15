Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 07:11 PM

KP govt signs MoU for digital skills training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Higher education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Cultural Communication Center on Thursday to increase the skilled workforce in the province.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum took place at the Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, says a handout.

In addition to the provincial ministers Dr. Amir Abdullah, Dr. Najibullah, and Dr. Qasim Jan, relevant officials of the provincial government also participated.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, participated in the ceremony via video link.

According to the memorandum of understanding, two hundred thousand students from the province's public colleges will be trained in various fields of digital skills.

Students receiving training in digital skills will also be provided employment opportunities in domestic and international markets.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that the memorandum of understanding between the provincial government and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Cultural Communication Center is a major success for the current provincial government.

Chief Minister said that this partnership will prove to be crucial in fulfilling the requirements of digital skills in the province.

He said that the implementation of this memorandum of understanding will be highly beneficial to enhance skilled labour.

He said that partnership between the two countries will strengthen longstanding relations.

He said that implementation of this memorandum of understanding will assist in achieving the goals of the provincial government's human resource export strategy, adding provincial government is taking steps to increase the skilled workforce.

He said that training the province's youth in digital skills can greatly improve the province's economy.

The current vigilant government has initiated implementation on this objective by preparing a feasible roadmap.

