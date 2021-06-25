UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Signs MoU With WFP To Computerize Wheat Grains Warehouses

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

KP govt signs MoU with WFP to computerize wheat grains warehouses

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government and World Food Program (WFP) has signed memorandum of understanding on the computerization of wheat supply and all food warehouses across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government and World Food Program (WFP) has signed memorandum of understanding on the computerization of wheat supply and all food warehouses across the province .

Food Minister, Atif Khan said the KP government was taking steps to modernize and computerize all wheat storage system in the province for which the World Food Program will provide financial and technical assistance.

He said that provincial government would give Rs 15 billion subsidy on food in financial year (22-2021).

The minister said introduction of modern system will help eradicate corruption in the food department through introducing satellite tracking of all transmission system.

He said the KP governmnet was introducing new food security laws and training program would be given to food inspectors to take action against corrupt practices.

Related Topics

Corruption World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

KP industry, GIKI join hand to collaborate in resu ..

36 seconds ago

NOC mandatory for collection of hides: DC

38 seconds ago

Italian Prime Minister Says Would Support EU-Russi ..

39 seconds ago

Lahore High Court orders action against those resp ..

4 minutes ago

Thousands march to demand vaccine jabs in South Af ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly approves 68 demands for grants

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.