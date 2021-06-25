KP govt signs MoU with WFP to computerize wheat grains warehouses

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government and World Food Program (WFP) has signed memorandum of understanding on the computerization of wheat supply and all food warehouses across the province

Food Minister, Atif Khan said the KP government was taking steps to modernize and computerize all wheat storage system in the province for which the World Food Program will provide financial and technical assistance.

He said that provincial government would give Rs 15 billion subsidy on food in financial year (22-2021).

The minister said introduction of modern system will help eradicate corruption in the food department through introducing satellite tracking of all transmission system.

He said the KP governmnet was introducing new food security laws and training program would be given to food inspectors to take action against corrupt practices.