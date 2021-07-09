UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Signs MoUs To Procure 600,000 Tonnes Wheat

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

KP govt signs MoUs to procure 600,000 tonnes wheat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa government on Friday signed MoUs with Punjab government and Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) for procuring six hundred thousand metric tons wheat.

Senior Minister Information Technology , Science and Food , Atif Khan in a statement said that provincial government was building strategic reserves by importing further five hundred thousand metric tons.

He said that Khyber government was spending Rs 57 billion to serve food security needs of people.

More Stories From Pakistan

