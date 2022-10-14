KP govt slammed over flour distribution; weakening LG system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chairmen of Tehsil Pashtakhara has slammed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for weakening the Local Government system through different means and also flour distribution among deserving people.

Addressing during the monthly meeting of Tehsil Council Pashtakhara here Friday, they said that the provincial government was handing over sources of income of Capital Metropolitan, TMAs and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and passes a condemnation resolution in this regard.

They said the step of KP government was deplorable and tantamount to weakening the Local Government system, adding that without resources, the TMAs would become useless.

They also criticized flour distribution system of the provincial government and said the flour trucks bring 500 sacks instead of the claimed 900 sacks, adding that people also face hardships in getting the flour due to long queues.

They said the government should increase the flour quota and make the distribution process more easy and convenient.