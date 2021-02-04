KP Govt, SLIC sign agreement for Sehat Card

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) Thursday signed an agreement of Rs 20 billion in head of Sehat Card Plus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) Thursday signed an agreement of Rs 20 billion in head of Sehat Card Plus.

Under the agreement, the permanent residents of the province would be entitled to free medical treatment including cardiac operation, kidney transplant and other deadly diseases up to Rs one million.

For this purpose 140 hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 400 others across the country have been included in the panel. However, those suffering from psychological diseases or injured during brawls, drug addicts and OPD are not entitled for treatment under the scheme.

Under the agreement, the provincial government would have to pay an amount of Rs 2,849 per family annually whose total expenses are Rs 20 billion. More than 6.6 million families residing across the province are entitled for treatment under the scheme.

Under the scheme, Rs 0.2 million is for the treatment of basic diseases and emergency situation. According to officials expenses amounting to Rs 0.4 million to Rs 0.8 million could be made on angioplasty, open heart surgery, diabetes, artificial limbs and neurosurgery.

Since August 2020 to January 31,2021, about 67000 people have been treated at the cost of Rs 1.73 billion.