KP Govt sought services of Account Group Officer Safeer Ahmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has formally sought the services of senior Audit and Account Group Officer, Safeer Ahmed (BPS 19) for posting in the provincial Finance Department on deputation.

A formal note has been forwarded to Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retired) Arshad Hussain Shah to this effect, officials told APP on Sunday.

It has been maintained in the official letter that the move has been necessitated due to unconventional financial crises in the province and other finance related issues.

Therefore, the appointment of senior account officer is required to explore new avenues of revenue generation and ensure acquisition of funds for the Province.

Safeer Ahmed has served as Soecial Secretary Finance KP and is presently holding the office of DG Provincial Audit KP. He belonged to Pakistan Audit and Account Services Group (PAAS).

APP/ash/