KP Govt Spending Huge Funds For Promotion Of Tourism: Shaukat Yousufzai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:54 PM

KP Govt spending huge funds for promotion of tourism: Shaukat Yousufzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was spending huge funds for the promotion of tourism in the province.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, the Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai said the government was efficiently implementing the plan to develop tourism as an income generating industry.

He said roads infrastructure in tourist areas was also being developed to make them more accessible for local and foreign tourists.

