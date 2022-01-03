KP Govt. spends Rs19.8bn on free treatment of 815,854 patients under Sehat Cards Plus Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has spent Rs19.8billion on provision of free treatment of 815,854 patients under the PTI Government's Sehat Cards Plus programme.

Officials in KP Health Department told APP on Monday that free treatment under Sehat Cards Plus Programme continued in all districts of the province where 167 paneled hospitals were established.

The official said so far 7,590,995 families were registered under the landmark programme. The patients, who were requiring surgeries, dialysis, mothers-child, heart and bones diseases, urology, medical cases, ENT and others ailments, were being provided free treatment in 167 paneled hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 679 paneled hospitals in the country.

The official said liver transplant was also included in Sehat Cards Plus programme. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide additional grant of Rs2 billion for kidney and liver transplantation to facilitate poor patients.

In this regard, negotiations with Punjab Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKTI) have been completed and formal agreement would soon be inked.

The government would spend Rs5 million on free treatment of each patient of liver and kidney transplant and such patients would soon get free services at PKTI.

The official said several hospitals in Chitral and Merged Areas would be run under public private models to provide quality treatment to patients at their doorsteps.

The government in order to provide improved services to patients has decided to launch renovation and repair of secondary healthcare hospitals in the province. In the first phase, two hospitals in Peshawar and District Headquarters Hospitals in Charsadda, Haripur, Karak and Abbottabad would be renovated for improvement healthcare delivery.

PTI Government has also strengthened Naseerullah Babar and Mulvi G hospitals where medical and surgical services enhanced.