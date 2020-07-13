KP Govt stands with Kashmiris of IOJK in their just struggle for independence from Indian yoke: Kamran Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Local Government, Kamran Khan Bangash here Monday said KP Government was standing with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IOJK) for their just and legitimate struggle for independence from the Indian yoke.

In a media briefing, he said people of IOJK has rendered matchless sacrifices for right of self determination as promised to them by UN Security Council and the day was not for away when they would get independence from the Indian yoke.

He urged International Community, UN and others human rights organizations to play constructive role in stopping the unending cruelties and human rights abuses against innocent Kashmiris in IOJK.

He paid rich tributes to the supreme sacrifices offered by Kashmiris of IOJK who were standing against oppression, brutalities and cruelties in IOJK since 1947.

Bangash said development pace in merged areas were expedited and 702 secretaries for village and neighborhood councils would soon be recruited through ETEA.

He said 12 more patients died including nine in Peshawar due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours, mounting total death toll to 1099 in KP including 522 deaths in Peshawar till date.

He said strict action would be taken against all those violated anti Coronavirus SOPs.

He said a specialized centre for Coronavirus patients were being established at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology Hayatabad to provide quality healthcare services to ailing humanity.

He said 175,804 corona tests were conducted in the province, adding that 200 hospitals were reserved for COVID-19 patients.