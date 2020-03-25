UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Stands With People In Fight Against Corona Pandemic: Ajmal Wazir

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

KP govt stands with people in fight against corona pandemic: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir here Wednesday said the KP government was standing with it's people in the fight against coronavirus and would continue efforts till the last patient has been cured.

In a message here, the adviser said KP govt has taken effective measures to control coronavirus in the province and people's cooperation was imperative to get rid of this virus as quickly as possible.

He urged people to follow the government's guidelines regarding coronavirus. The adviser said extra-protective measures for people have been taken in areas where coronavirus affected cases were reported.

He said govt was well aware of people's problems and all their issues would be addressed on priorities basis.

He urged people to stay at homes and help combat the viral infection.

More Stories From Pakistan

