KP Govt Start Distributing Compensation Cheques Among People Of SW

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 11:58 AM

KP govt start distributing compensation cheques among people of SW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has started distribution of compensation cheques among those people in Sarvakai and Tiarza areas of South Waziristan District whose houses were damaged due to terrorism.

A spokesman of South Waziristan District Administration talking to Radio Pakistan said that one hundred and eighty million rupees have been distributed among over five hundred families.

A cheque of four hundred thousand rupees each was given to families whose houses have been completely destroyed due to terrorism.

Similarly, a cheque of one-hundred and sixty thousand rupees each was given to those families whose houses were partially damaged.

