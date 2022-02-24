PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Under the 10-year development strategy for the merged districts (MD), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government carried out 83 billion development projects on priority basis in the first year of the merger, said Chief Minister's special Assistant for Mineral Arif Ahmed Zai.

Presiding over a consultative meeting here at Civil Colony to review pace of work on development projects during the first three-year of the development strategy, he said the government was committed to uphold the pace of development process in MDs to provide relief to tribal areas.

He said that after merger of the tribal districts the provision of basic amenities and public welfare projects were the top priority of PTI government and all the resources were utilized in this regard.

The meeting was attended by officers of district administrations, line departments, youth from Bajaur, civil society, business community, religions scholars, media persons, tribal elders, elected Nazims and Councilors and PTI workers.