KP govt starts 2nd phase of enrollment drive, sets 0.3mln children’s enrollment in schools target

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Elementary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday formally launched the second phase of the school admission campaign 2024 across the province to enroll as many as 0.3 million out-of-school children.
According to Minister for Education Faisal Tarakai, the campaign had been started simultaneously in all districts of the province and would continue till September 30.
The admission campaign was initially launched in government schools across the province, adding that during the first phase of the campaign, a record 119,900 children were enrolled while a target of 0.
3 million children’s enrollment had been set for the second phase.
He said that under the campaign an accumulative 1.5 million children would be enrolled in the government schools.
The Minister informed that currently 4.5 million children were out of schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all the District Education Officers in the province had been directed to pursue the enrollment drive vigorously.
