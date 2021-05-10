KP Govt starts campaign for implementation of SOPs ahead of eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has started special campaign for implementation of anti coronavirus SOPs and returned back tourists' vehicles in line of the decisions of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) Islamabad.

The district administration Swat spokesman told APP on Monday that police, Swat Levy and officials of district administration were deployed on all entry points of Swat district from where tourists was being returned back.

Police and Swat Levy were deployed at main entry check points at Landaki, Shamizai bridge Ghoragat, Ranzara and Karkar to stop entry of tourists to scenic Kalam, Madayn, Malam Jabba, Bahrain, Margazar and others tourists destinations on eve of Eid ul Fitr.

Two tourists vehicles coming to Madayn were returned back from Ranzara check post, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said all tourists destinations, sites, areas, parks, hotels and restaurants were closed in Swat from May 8-16 due to coronavirus pandemic in line of the NCOC decision.

Famous hotels including Swat Sareena, Swat Continental, Kalam and Marghazar hotels besides rest houses and inns were closed till May 16.

Meanwhile, tourists movement at Hazara were also restricted where parks, hotels and guesthouses in all famous scenic areas including Nathiagali, Thandyani, Ayubia were closed for Eid holidays due coronavirus pandemic.

In Peshawar, all tourists areas including Peshawar zoo, Peshawar Museum, Wazirbagh and Shalimar gardens were closed for tourists and movement of tourists were restricted.

Spokesperson of KP Tourism Department, Latefur Rehman told APP that besides tourists, parks, gardens and hotels, Inter provincial and inter city transport was also banned in KP till May 16.

However, private vehicles, taxis and rickshaws with half passengers were allowed for traveling for necessary works.

The spokesperson advised tourists to spend eid holidays at homes this time due to coronavirus pandemic and did not come to Swat, Hazara and others tourists places. The violators would be dealt according to law, he concluded.