KP govt starts distribution of free flour bags among poor people under Ramazan package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday started distribution of free flour bags among poor households under the Federal Government's Ramzan package.

Each deserving family was given three 10-kilogram bags of flour in KP, according to an official statement here.

Those families, who were registered in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would benefit from this landmark initiative.

With a subsidy of Rs. 19.77 billion, the program aims to cover 5.75 million households and 36.8 million individuals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Ramzan.