KP Govt starts distribution of Rs12,000 among poor families under PM Ehsas Cash Programme

People from all walks of life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday highly lauded the government initiative to start distributing relief amount of Rs12,000 among each deserving families under the Prime Minister Ehsas Cash program that would directly facilitate around 2.2 million poor in the province

Deserving people including widows, labourers and daily wagers on Thursday afternoon thronged to Government Higher Secondary school No 1 Peshawar City where distribution point was setup by the KP Government and received Rs12,000 per family under this landmark program.

The beneficiaries properly lined up with six feet distance were provided financial assistance under online management system to ensure transparency and provide the facility to all deserving.

A total of 3600 distribution points were setup in KP including 13 in Peshawar to provide Rs12,000 under PM Ehsas program.

"I solute to Prime Minister Khan for this mega relief package that would help address financial problems of poor segment of the society in the wake of Coronavirus� crisis in great extent," said Misal Khan, a retired Information officer while talking to APP.

He said thousands of daily wagers, labourers and workers of infant industries in private sector have been affected by Coronavirus situation and such timely package was need of yhe hour besides addressing their financial problems.

He expressed the hope that KP Government would also provide Rs12, 000 under CM relief package to poor and have nots quickly.

Around 2.2million poor families were identified for these relief packages in KhyberPakhtunkhwa.

He advised poor people to visit money distribution points after receiving confirmation message from 8271.� Similarly former Nazim Bhadar Khan, teacher Riaz Khan, tribal elder Asghar Afridi anx others also welcomed starting of distribution of Rs 12000 today and termed it a landmark relief program in the prevailing coronavirus situation.

They said Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the hearts and minds of poor people with this mega package worth about Rs144 billion for the country.