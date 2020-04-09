UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Starts Distribution Of Rs12,000 Among Poor Families Under PM Ehsas Cash Programme

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:17 PM

KP Govt starts distribution of Rs12,000 among poor families under PM Ehsas Cash Programme

People from all walks of life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday highly lauded the government initiative to start distributing relief amount of Rs12,000 among each deserving families under the Prime Minister Ehsas Cash program that would directly facilitate around 2.2 million poor in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday highly lauded the government initiative to start distributing relief amount of Rs12,000 among each deserving families under the Prime Minister Ehsas Cash program that would directly facilitate around 2.2 million poor in the province.

Deserving people including widows, labourers and daily wagers on Thursday afternoon thronged to Government Higher Secondary school No 1 Peshawar City where distribution point was setup by the KP Government and received Rs12,000 per family under this landmark program.

The beneficiaries properly lined up with six feet distance were provided financial assistance under online management system to ensure transparency and provide the facility to all deserving.

A total of 3600 distribution points were setup in KP including 13 in Peshawar to provide Rs12,000 under PM Ehsas program.

"I solute to Prime Minister Khan for this mega relief package that would help address financial problems of poor segment of the society in the wake of Coronavirus� crisis in great extent," said Misal Khan, a retired Information officer while talking to APP.

He said thousands of daily wagers, labourers and workers of infant industries in private sector have been affected by Coronavirus situation and such timely package was need of yhe hour besides addressing their financial problems.

He expressed the hope that KP Government would also provide Rs12, 000 under CM relief package to poor and have nots quickly.

Around 2.2million poor families were identified for these relief packages in KhyberPakhtunkhwa.

He advised poor people to visit money distribution points after receiving confirmation message from 8271.� Similarly former Nazim Bhadar Khan, teacher Riaz Khan, tribal elder Asghar Afridi anx others also welcomed starting of distribution of Rs 12000 today and termed it a landmark relief program in the prevailing coronavirus situation.

They said Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the hearts and minds of poor people with this mega package worth about Rs144 billion for the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Visit Money Afridi Family All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SMS service “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” fo ..

8 minutes ago

Over 170 Countries to Experience Negative Per Capi ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 32 Billion Revenue for Q1, 202 ..

14 minutes ago

Working from home? Here are some of the best ways ..

18 minutes ago

PTI leader Tahir Malik lauds Ehsaas Programme

8 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar opens wh ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.