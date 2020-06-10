UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Starts Free COVID-19 Testing Service At Doorstep

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

KP govt starts free COVID-19 testing service at doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday informed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had started free of charge COVID-19 Testing Service for the citizens at their doorstep.

He said now the citizen could avail the facility by calling on 1700 helpline in case of coronavirus symptoms and the health team would be at the doorstep.

He also disclosed that the government had provided mobile medical laboratory and diagnostic facility for the citizens.

He urged the masses to stay at homes and keep their movements restricted to avoid coronavirus contraction.

More Stories From Pakistan

