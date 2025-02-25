KP Govt Starts Online Housing Registration Drive For Public Servants
February 25, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday commenced an online registration drive for government servants under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Foundation Housing Department to provide residential units to eligible government employees across the province.
A notification issued here said that the registration drive would continue until March 25, adding that the KP Government servants interested in applying can access the online application form through the Dastak application, available on the Play Store, Apple Store, and via the QR code provided in the official advertisement.
Additionally, further details and the application link can be found on the websites of the Housing Department and KPITB.
The concerned officials have been instructed to circulate the notification widely and ensure its display on notice boards of all sub-offices to help inform eligible government employees and enable them to apply within the given time frame.
The government has urged all concerned departments to cooperate in disseminating this information to ensure the success of the initiative.
