KP Govt starts performance evaluation for schools in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Based on improvement witnessed in last year's education service delivery, Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department has launched an improved District Performance Scorecard for ranking districts' performance separately on education quality indicators and education access indicators.

From this year, newly merged tribal districts performance will also be tracked through this district ranking system said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Top performing districts from settled and newly merged districts will be provided bi-annual incentive for improving district performance on education quality and education access.

This year to further promote healthy competition for improving intra-district units' performance, E&SE Department also introduced incentive for top performing unit in intra-district ranking for the districts other than top ranked.

Education quality ranking will track districts on students' performance in Grade-2, Grade-5, Grade-8 and Grade-9-12.

E&SE department is implementing Induction program to train new teachers and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) program for in-service Primary teachers, districts performance will on these program will be assessed for teachers' participation rate and assessment results.

Education access rankings will track districts progress for enabling environment for students to stay in schools such as Schools functionality, teachers attendance, student's attendance and School Quality Management Initiative.

Utilization of development and non-salary budgets will also be tracked as targets of school's construction and up-gradation and other key program can be achieved improved budget utilization.