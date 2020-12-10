(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman Thursday said the government has started supplying and distributing subsidized flour at Union Council and Village Council levels.

Flour mills are being closely monitored and strict action has been warned against black marketers and hoarders, he added.

He was briefing the media here about the two-year performance of the Food Department. Secretary Food Department Khushal Khan, Director Food Department Zubair Ahmed, Director Coordination of Information Department Muhammad Imran khan were also present on the occasion.

The adviser said for the first time, a policy has been formulated for crushing wheat in which 15per percent fine flour, 73 percent normal flour and 12 percent bran have been allowed. The purpose of the policy is to further improve the quality of flour.

He said the department has adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption and incompetence and strict monitoring procedures have been formulated to check the activities of subordinate offices.

So far, action has been taken against 28 officers under E&D rules and punishments have been given accordingly, he said and added that in order to meet the needs of the province and to secure maximum wheat, the Food Department has set up permanent food and grain warehouses.

He said the storage capacity has also increased to 425,000 tonnes which includes under construction warehouses which would have a capacity of 22000 tons wheat storage.

During the current financial year, the Food Department is implementing a survey and feasibility study to locate more storage units across the province, while 2 schemes of Accelerated Implementation program(AIPs) are being set up to build 65,000 tones in the newly merged tribal districts.

The Food Department has a total of 13 Annual Development Programs and AIP schemes for which Rs 606 million has been allocated.

The adviser on Food said that the Food Department procured 603,000 metric tonnes of wheat in 2018-19 and 1,069,890 metric tonnes in 2019-20, procurement included local procurement, procurement from PASCO and procurement of imported wheat.

He said that 610,427 metric tonnes of wheat was lifted out in the year 2019-20 adding 650,000 metric tonnes of wheat was supplied in 2018-19 while 403,767 metric tonnes of wheat was supplied in 2019-20.

Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that 4.55 billion annual subsidy was provided in the year 2018-19 while 3.567 billion subsidy was provided in the year 2019-20.

He furthered that an additional 9,550 metric tonnes of wheat was expected to be supplied with a subsidy of Rs 10,934 billion.

He said that, subsidized flour is being provided at Rs. 860 per 20 kg bag to the public. In order to control the price of flour, the supply of wheat to the flour mills was started from the month of July in the year 2020, whereas in previous years the supply of wheat to flour mills was from the month of October.

He said that to ensure the supply of flour, specific dealers have been attached to the flour mills to acquire the flour and sell it to the public.

The advisor said that the department has already established 16 Sasta insaf bazaars across the province, including four in Peshawar and two in each divisional headquarters district, while the establishment of more such bazaar are in progress.

He stated that subsidized flour is being provided in these bazaar, 17000 bags of 20 kg are being provided in these bazaar on a daily basis.

The adviser added that additional price magistrate powers have been assigned to the food department staff so as to make the price control system more efficient.

Meetings of the District Price Review Committee are held every month under the chairmanship of the concerned Deputy Commissioner in which the prices of food items are fixed and its implementation is also ensured.

He said that district staff inspect markets and flour mills on daily basis, adding that 75,224 inspections were carried out in 2018-19 while 80,589 inspections were carried out in 2019-20. Similarly, the Food Department has levied fines of Rs 37,303,150 in 2018-19 and Rs 34,946,150 in 2019-20.

He said that 445 flour mills were checked in 2018-19 while 630 flour mills were checked in 2019-20. Action has been taken against the violators and furthers are being taken on the spot.

He further said that the annual sugar requirement of the province is 926995 tons, local production is 350,000 tons, the rest of the sugar requirement is met from the open markets of other provinces.

He said that the Sugar Control board has been constituted with the approval of the provincial cabinet. To stabilize the price of sugar, the provincial government has imported 15,000 tonnes of sugar,Sugarcane crushing has started from November 15 which has reduced the price of sugar from Rs 107 to Rs 87 per kg. Six cane inspectors have been appointed to monitor all sugar mills to ensure implementation of fixed sugarcane prices, timely payment to farmers and discouragement black marketing of sugar hoarding.

He said that the food department under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was providing all possible relief to the people.