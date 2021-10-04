UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Starts Survey To Bring Immovable Property Into Tax Net

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Mian Khaliq Ur Rehman Monday said the provincial government has initiated a survey process to bring immovable property into ambit of tax net as part of reforms process.

He said the government wanted to conduct a realistic survey to look into all aspects of bringing immovable property into tax net for which all resources would be utilized to achieve desired goals.

Talking to APP, he said that input on tax reforms from all stakeholders would be taken for which seminars and workshops were being organized.

The adviser said the government was taking strict measures to project positive image of the department and restore confidence of people.

He said the reforms process has been initiated in largest revenue collection department to increase tax collection.

Mian Khaliq Ur Rehman said the process of digitalization was in full swing in the province that would promote transparency and merit in the province.

He said the development expenditure on welfare and development projects were collected from taxes, adding, the provision of facilities to the taxpayers was the top priority of the provincial government.

He stressed the need of awareness of people to play role in national development through paying taxes.

The adviser said as per vision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all departments were being digitalized, which would leave for reaching impact on their performance.

