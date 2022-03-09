UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Starts Transport Facility For Students, Colleges Staff In NMDs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 08:16 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government started transport facility for the students and staff of the public sector colleges of the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) to strengthen the higher education sector in the region

Initially, 45 Hiace vans had been provided to the colleges of merged areas whereas in the next phase, buses would also be provided. The project was aimed to extend transport facility to the government colleges worth cost Rs. 1.18 billion cumulatively and benefit over 23000 students of merged areas.

A ceremony to this effect was held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The chief minister formally handed over keys of new Hiace vehicles to the principals of 45 colleges including 24 boys' colleges, 15 girls and six commerce colleges.

Under the project, 10 more Hiace vans and buses would be provided to the newly established colleges of the merged districts.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister termed the strengthening of higher education sector as an integral part of the priorities of his government, adding, the government had focused to provide higher education facilities to the youth of merged areas on their door steps and for this purpose various projects worth Rs. 17 billion had been reflected in the annual development program for NMDs.

These projects included establishment of 12 new colleges, rehabilitation and provision of missing facilities to the existing colleges, commencement of BS Program, provision of scholarships to the students, solarization of colleges, recruitment of teaching staff, provision of transport facility and other important projects.

He said all projects, on completion, would prove to be a milestone in providing better education facilities at the door steps of the youth of merged areas.

While announcing the establishment of a university in Bajaur, the chief minister said medical colleges and universities would be established at suitable sites in merged districts, adding, work on education in South Waziristan was already in progress.

He said 10 new colleges would be operationalized in merged areas from the next academic year.

While terming the merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a milestone achievement of his government, Mahmood Khan said it was undoubtedly a big challenge but the provincial government with the cooperation of all the stakeholders had completed this process in the short span of three and half years.

He said now the erstwhile tribal areas had become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government was going all out for the rapid development of merged areas.

He said the incumbent government stood with the tribal districts and would take every possible step to address the deprivations of the people of merged areas.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial minister Kamran Bangash highlighted the steps taken by the provincial government to boost the higher education sector in merged areas. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Higher Education Muhammad Daud Khan and other concerned high ups attended the ceremony.

