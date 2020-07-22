KP govt starts two mega projects in Hazara division

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has kicked off two mega projects in the Hazara division including establishing country's first Digital City in Haripur and Balakot Hydropower project with the financial assistance of the ADB

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has kicked off two mega projects in the Hazara division including establishing country's first Digital City in Haripur and Balakot Hydropower project with the financial assistance of the ADB. The procedural work of both projects was in its final phase.

The 300 megawatts hydropower project would be constructed on River Kunhar near Balakot , at a cost of $ 722 million. Eighty percent would be paid by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the provincial government will bear the rest of the cost, said a press release issued by KP regional information office here on Tuesday.

The project would be completed in seven years of the stipulated time. The provincial government would generate a revenue of Rs 33 million annually after the completion of the project, it added.

The other mega project was establishing Pakistan's first Digital City at Battrasi Haripur where broadband infrastructure development, advanced software development, online services, system development, fast pace internet would be available, in the digital city production of mobile phone, laptop and other accessories would also be provided.

In the Digital City, Information Technology (IT) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) parks would also be established where after completion of it more than 30,000 locals and experts from abroad would get jobs.

It was disclosed that in the digital city, Google, Youtube and Microsoft had shown their interest for establishing of their offices.