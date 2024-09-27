Open Menu

KP Govt Starts Work On Ehsassa Projects For Youth's Welfare

Published September 27, 2024

KP Govt starts work on Ehsassa projects for youth's welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started work on Ehsaas projects including Ehsaas Rozgar, Ehsaas Hoonar, Noujawan Rozgar and others for welfare of youth in the province, said the provincial advisor for Finance Muzamil Aslam.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the Ehsaas projects has been started at a cost of Rs 15 billion to create vast employment opportunities in the private sector for the youth, adding that in this regard soft loans up to 1 crore rupees would be provided under the Ehsaas Noujawan Rozgar scheme.

Similarly, he said an interest-free loan of Rs 200,000 would be given for starting a new business or expanding the business and under the Ehsaas Hunar program, interest-free loans of up to 500,000 rupees would be provided.

The Advisor said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government intended to empower the youth financially through Ehsaas projects.

