KP govt starts work on first digital city of Pakistan: Akbar Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday started work to establish the first Digital City of Pakistan at Batrrasi Haripur which would provide 30000 job opportunities after completion.

This was stated by KP Minister for Higher education Akbar Ayub Khan in a press statement.

He further said different software and hardware manufacturing companies from around the world would come and invest in the project.

Akbar Ayub Khan disclosed that laptops, mobile phones, accessories of personal computers would be manufactured in the digital city, while Information Technology (IT) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) parks would also be established.

He said after completion of the digital city more than 30000 thousand jobs for locals and experts from around the country would be produced.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for fulfilling another promise with the masses of Haripur.

Akbar Ayub said the site of the Digital City was located behind Margalla Hills which was not only one of the most scenic locations but also had close proximity to the capital territory Islamabad.

The Digital City will provide competitively, developed land on lease basis to a diverse range of business and technology firms, the minister said.